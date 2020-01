(CBS NEWS) A bill introduced in the Vermont Senate would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to use or possess a cellphone in the state.

The bill, S.212, would make possession or use of a cellphone a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a year behind bars or a $1,000 fine or both.

The legislation links cellphone use by people under the age of 21 to a rise in driving fatalities, suicides, mass shootings and terrorism.

Read the full story ›