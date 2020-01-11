FBI Director Chris Wray announced that the FBI’s response to the agency’s FISA Abuse and the criminal spying on the Trump campaign.

He sent out out a training video.

And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

Wray released a statement on Friday.



They really don’t care about the public’s trust.

Techno Fog reported:

FBI Replies to FISA Court order on FISA Abuse: more training and paperwork Wray: I sent a video to the FBI to tell them how serious I am 🤡 No mention of discipline And- there is a sealed(?) filing re: FBI atty Clinesmith (altered evidence) Full doc: https://t.co/VBoweMZq3p pic.twitter.com/83Qm94XaZq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2020

Last night Sean Hannity went off over the weak response by the FBI Director over the agency’s historic lawlessness.

Sean Hannity: Where’s the accountability? Where is the equal application of our laws?… With all due respect Director Wray, that’s not enough! Sorry! A premeditated fraud on a FISA Court to spy on a candidate, and a transition team, and a president. I’d like to see a little more outrage from you. This is the world’s premier, number one, intelligence agency, 99% of FBI guys are the best in the world. Really? That’s your reaction?

Chris Wray obviously doesn’t give a rip about what Americans think of his corrupt agency.

Via Hannity:

