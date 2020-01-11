(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) A storm front from the Mediterranean has caused massive flooding in Israeli cities and rivers, causing major damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, as well as seven deaths as heavy rain continues through Thursday. Rain fell for two weeks in Israel, breaking a 50-year record for the highest amount of precipitation in northern Israel on Thursday, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

In Israel’s north, rainfall has caused extensive flooding, especially in Nahariya, where volunteer rescue organizations have been on standby and high alert over the past week. In the northern coastal plain and Ramot Menashe, some 350 to 400 millimeters have accumulated over the last two weeks, and more than 400 mm. fell in the Western and Upper Galilee – in some areas reaching as much as 450 mm.

