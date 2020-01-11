Comedian Ricky Gervais fired back at critics who are upset that he is accepting support from Christians and conservatives.

“I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for ‘accepting’ new followers who are the ‘opposite’ of me. Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries,” Gervais tweeted Friday. “Of course I accept them. To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers.”

Gervais added, “If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech.”

Gervais generated a mountain of buzz online this week after calling out the hypocrisy of Hollywood while hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“You say you’re woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” Gervais told the A-list crowd.

After being criticized by those who normally support him, Gervais responded on social media, “How the f**k can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”

Gervais has gained more than half a million online followers since hosting the Golden Globes, he said Friday, indicating that, despite criticism liberals and Hollywood, his monologue deeply resonated with Americans nationwide.