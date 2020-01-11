This is remarkable.

As Iranian activist Hanif Jazayeri reported — the protests against the regime were so huge on Saturday that even the official news agency associated with the Iranian Guards reported on the demonstrations.

Today’s #IranProtests are so huge that even Fars News Agency, affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards, just published a report saying protesters chanted for regime change & tore banners of Soleimani. Meanwhile @MSNBC ‘s @HardballChris had falsely claimed he was a hero to Iran’s ppl pic.twitter.com/VnxU74vwM6

This is atypical.

Official Iranian Fars News reported (translated):

At the Amir Kabir University, a number of students, estimated to be between 700 and 1,000, walked out onto the street and moved to the north side of Hafez and Taleghani intersections. Initially, the Naja agents provided the opportunity for the students to rally and chant, but then with the entrance of the main street and the closure of this spot and the heavy traffic disrupted the students.

The students started with the slogan of mourning today and finally with the slogans against the country’s authorities the rally turned into a radical and radical protest atmosphere.

A crowd of protesters chanted destructive slogans that led to the incitement of a number of people to tear down the banner of Haj Qasim Suleimani.