The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether a Black Lives Matter activist who organized a protest that turned violent – leaving a police officer injured by a thrown rock – should be held liable.

A friend-of-the-court brief filed by James Bopp Jr. of the Bopp Law Firm on behalf of the National Police Association suggests the best way to address to problem is for the justices to leave the case alone.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already has decided that DeRay Mckesson could be liable for the injury under a negligence claim because it was a foreseeable consequence of Mckesson’s “unpeaceful and illegal activities, which are not protected by the First Amendment.”

“The First Amendment only protects speech and assembly that is peaceful and lawful. So if someone engages in illegal activity while chanting slogans, the First Amendment does not protect them from liability for the reasonably foreseeable consequences of their illegal actions, and that includes violent acts of others that the leader of the illegal protest could have reasonably expected,” Bopp said Wednesday.

“Police officers in particular need the protection of negligence claims compensating them for harms fairly traceable to those engaging in and leading illegal and dangerous activity.”

The filing is in support of Officer John Doe, who is trying to recover from serious injuries caused by a rock thrown by a participant in the Black Lives Matter protest led by Mckesson.

It turned into a “riot” when Mckesson led protesters in closing down the street in front of a police station.

Mckesson alleges the First Amendment protects him from civil liability for the foreseeable consequences of his own “negligent, unpeaceful, illegal, and dangerous activity.”

The incident happened on July 9, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It was one of many protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement in which a public highway was blocked. The report said Mckesson served as prime leader and organizer of the protest.

Given the violence, and potential for more, Baton Rouge police prepared to make arrests, and protesters then threw different objects at police officers, including a rock that struck Doe.

He sued Mckesson for negligence, who claimed the First Amendment gives him protection.

The 5th Circuit rejected the claim.

The brief states, “The First Amendment does not protect a person from damages for the reasonably foreseeable consequences of one’s own illegal activities.”

When a demonstration “that is lawful and peaceful, and thus constitutionally protected (as expression, association, assembly, or petition), transforms into an unlawful, unpeaceful, and dangerous activity – with participants unlawfully moving onto a highway, blocking traffic, confronting police trying to clear the highway, looting a store for objects to throw at police, and throwing objects at police – does the First Amendment protect the leader?”

“No,” it concludes.