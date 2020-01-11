In October, a rapper named YG pulled a teenager up on stage and shamed him when he noticed that he wasn’t singing along to his anti-Trump anthem.

The teenager is now breaking his silence about the viral incident.

In an open letter to the rapper posted to Twitter, 17-year-old Austin Joyner explained that he was the boy in the video and that the rapper’s actions made him unsafe.

I was the 17 year old @YG kicked off stage for not saying “F*** Trump” Many platforms depicted this story inaccurately Here is the truth and I wrote a letter to YG. Please help me get my message out! pic.twitter.com/NTFVzikzpH — Austin Joyner (@AustinJoyner20) January 11, 2020

The letter read:

During his set at the Mala Luna Music Festival in Texas, YG demanded that Joyner say “f-ck Trump” and became aggressive when the fan refused.

“I spotted you in the crowd, I asked if you f**k with Donald Trump. You said, ‘You don’t know.’ So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” YG said to the young man.

He demanded the fan say his name, noting that his family would be watching, which the fan also refused to do.

“Get his ass outta here! He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here!” YG shouted as he pushed the man off the stage.

YG apparently has a song called, “FDT,” or “f-ck Donald Trump,” which is what he was playing when he noticed the fan wasn’t that into it.

“Don’t come to a motherfu**in’ show with YG on a motherfu**in’ billboard, Donald Trump supporter. Don’t let his ass back in the crowd. Tell ’em YG said so,” the rapper shouted.

The rapper then declared that everyone who supports the president is racist.

“Donald Trump racist, he don’t f**k with black people, so if you f**k with Donald Trump, you racist as f**k and I can’t f**k with you. Period,” he said.

Rap Up reports, “YG released ‘FDT’ in 2016 prior to Trump’s election. The original song featured Nipsey Hussle, while G-Eazy and Macklemore appeared on a remix. YG claimed that the Still Brazy track prompted the Secret Service to reach out and threaten to remove his album from stores.”

