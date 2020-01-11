Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf celebrated 100 miles of NEW border wall construction on the southern border with Mexico this week.

As reported at The Daily Caller – Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf stopped by the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Friday and delivered a speech in recognition of the important milestone: 100 miles of completed border wall since the beginning of the Trump administration. Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, Republican Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls and numerous Border Patrol officials joined Wolf.

Chad Davis thanked President Donald Trump for keeping his promises despite unrelenting push-back from open borders Democrats and their activists judges.

In October The Gateway Pundit posted our last update where 89 miles had been built to date.

Border construction broke ground in South Donna, Texas back in October.

So far 71-89 miles of construction have been completed.

509 miles are slated for completion by next November.

That’s 509 miles of border wall completed without ONE SINGLE DEMOCRAT VOTE!

A new website “TrumpWallconstrution” went live recently with information on the current progress of the Trump Border Wall.

The website includes an interactive map that has information on planning and current work in progress of the prominent sectors of the border wall:

SAN DIEGO

EL CENTRO

YUMA

TUCSON

EL PASO

BIG BEND

DEL RIO

LAREDO

RIO GRANDE VALLEY

The creator Donaldu Magnus wrote this as an introduction.

Welcome to my website! I created this to be a one stop shop to find out all about the status of Trump’s border wall. The fake news refuses to cover this in any kind of meaningful way other than shallow 30 second clips or short articles. I was frustrated that nobody was covering this in a way to really understand exactly where the new wall was being built and where the existing wall was. The US-Mexico border is 2,000 miles long and I didn’t really understand exactly where the “wall” already was and where the new wall would be built. So with my interactive map you can see exactly where the wall is being built as well as current “wall”. I will do my best to keep my map and website updated with the latest information including pictures and videos.

This is an amazing website.

Check it out often to get the real news on the wall.

The post THANK YOU POTUS! Acting DHS Secretary Celebrates 100 Miles of NEW Border Wall with Mexico appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.