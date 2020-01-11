https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/this-will-shock-democrats-thousands-of-student-activists-in-iran-risk-death-to-protest-regime-chanting-soleimani-is-a-murderer-video/

As Democrats and their fake news media continue to attack President Trump for taking out the world’s worst terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the people of Iran are flooding the streets protesting their “scoundrel” and “murdereing” regime.

Over 1,500 student protesters were murdered in November standing up against Khamenei and his minions.
Those brave children received less sympathetic press than the dead terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

Some of the innocent Iranians who were slain at the hands of the Khomeinist regime special forces and snipers during recent protests.

This will shock Democrats but on Saturday THOUSANDS of brave student activists took to the streets in Iran and chanted, “Soleimani is a murderer!”

NEVER believe the liberal media!

