As Democrats and their fake news media continue to attack President Trump for taking out the world’s worst terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the people of Iran are flooding the streets protesting their “scoundrel” and “murdereing” regime.

Over 1,500 student protesters were murdered in November standing up against Khamenei and his minions.

Those brave children received less sympathetic press than the dead terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

This will shock Democrats but on Saturday THOUSANDS of brave student activists took to the streets in Iran and chanted, “Soleimani is a murderer!”

“Soleimani is a murderer. His leader is also a murderer” – chants by Iran’s students today rip through the recent false claims by @CNN, @HardballChris & @nytimes‘ @farnazfassihi that Iranians support Soleimani. – #IranProtests via MEK activists in Tehran’s Sharif University pic.twitter.com/QgbJDy7Xlu — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 11, 2020

NEVER believe the liberal media!

