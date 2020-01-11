A leading pro-Iran militia commander has been killed in Iraq, according to the Daily Mail.

Taleb Abbas Ali al-Saedi, a high-level leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, was shot dead on Saturday in Karbala, a city about 60 miles southwest of Baghdad, the British news outlet reported. The identities of the gunmen are unknown.

Local Iraqi media claim that al-Saedi was “assassinated” by unknown shooters. No further details about the gunmen were available. He was said to be the leader of the Karbala Brigades, which is a part of the Iran-backed Shiite PMF umbrella group.

The Twitter account Aurora Intel said that reports claim Al-Saedi and two of his companions were killed during the shooting by anonymous gunmen.

A bloody week in the region

The attack against al-Saedi comes after members of the PMF were killed in an airstrike last week, following the U.S. military taking out Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani. Iran later retaliated for the killing of Soleimani by launching a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops; however, no Americans were harmed.

Meanwhile, Iran admitted on Sunday to “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet with 176 innocent civilians on board hours after attacking the military bases with U.S. soldiers. All of the passengers died.

The country’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, blamed the United States for the downing of the commercial plane.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif said.