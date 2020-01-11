(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Trump called out FBI Director Christopher Wray on Saturday morning for his weak response to FISA abuse and the illegal spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

FBI Director Chris Wray announced that the FBI’s response to the agency’s FISA Abuse and the criminal spying on the Trump campaign will result in extra training.

He sent out out a training video.

And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

This is unacceptable!

