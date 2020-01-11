President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue Trump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit MORE assailed congressional Democrats and the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial in a string of tweets on Saturday morning.

The attacks come just days before Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Trump officials want Supreme Court to delay ObamaCare case | Medicaid expansion linked to decline in opioid deaths | Drug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats Voters see slightly more GOP partisanship on impeachment: Poll MORE is expected to deliver the two articles of impeachment the House passed in December to the Senate. The California Democrat had refrained from transmitting the articles to try to force the Senate to agree to hear from witnesses before the trial began, but the GOP garnered enough votes to move forward with a trial without such a commitment.

“Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Health Care: Trump officials want Supreme Court to delay ObamaCare case | Medicaid expansion linked to decline in opioid deaths | Drug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP Voters see slightly more GOP partisanship on impeachment: Poll Collins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses MORE to do the job that they were unable to do,” tweeted Trump, who has blasted the House’s investigation as a “hoax.”

Trump also went after Pelosi by name, saying she will “go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”

Pelosi had spearheaded the effort to pressure the Senate to commit to hearing from witnesses, with many Democrats noting that new information had arisen since the articles were passed in the House and that former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonCollins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight MORE, who is believed to have intimate knowledge of the president’s dealings with Ukraine, has now said he’s willing to testify.

However, Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have largely coalesced behind the framework for the Clinton impeachment trial in 1999 which involved two resolutions: one to begin the trial by allowing arguments from managers from both sides and a later one regarding witnesses.

Pelosi said Friday she would send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.

The House impeached Trump in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after Democrats said he made security aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine contingent on the country announcing investigations into his political rivals.

Saturday’s tweets suggest that Trump’s focus is returning to the impeachment trial after days of controversy in Washington over last week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general.