(FOX NEWS) President Trump fired back Friday at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who claimed the Trump administration’s “tit for tat” with Iran caused the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner amid Tehran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.

In an exclusive interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump dismissed the former South Bend, Ind., mayor as “going nowhere,” after the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter that, “innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.”

The president pointed out that Buttigieg was summarily slammed by critics for the remark, though added that the statement was “low-life.”

