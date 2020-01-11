The leaders of the Islamist regime in Iran have engaged in a war of words with President Trump in recent weeks, responding to Trump’s urgent warnings to not attack the United States with arrogant threats. Those threats have boomeranged on the Iranian regime bringing death and humiliation.

The Urban Dictionary definition of the Trump Curse, “The “Trump Curse” is a theory that anyone who says or does negative towards Donald Trump will be cursed with bad luck or negative karma.”

What has happened to Iran is reminiscent of The Ten Commandments movie where Pharaoh’s curses on the Israelites are turned back by God on Pharaoh and the Egyptian people.

On December 31, President Trump warned Iran after its proxy militias attacks the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, “….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

The next day Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei dismissively replied to Trump, calling him “that guy” and arrogantly said to Trump, “You can’t do anything”.

“That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran.

1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

Two days later on January 3, Khamenei’s most important member of his government, Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone attack authorized by President Trump. For years Soleimani had been untouchable, even though he was responsible for the deaths of over 600 U.S. troops and the maiming of thousands more and had also organized, funded and armed terror groups and proxy militias to do Iran’s bidding. His veil of protection was apparently lifted by Khamenei’s arrogant taunt to Trump, “You can’t do anything.”

On January 4, President Trump again warned Iran, this time by mentioning he has a list of 52 targets in Iran, one for each American taken hostage by the regime in the 1979 Tehran embassy takeover.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently……..hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have………targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

On January 6, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned Trump about the 52 targets, bringing up the 1988 accidental shootdown by the U.S. of an Iranian passenger jet that killed 290 passengers and crew, citing number the 290 and the flight number, IR655.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655 Never threaten the Iranian nation.”

Two days later, on January 8, a Ukrainian passenger jet flying out of Tehran burst into flames and crashed minutes after takeoff the same night Iran fired 16 ballistic missiles at U.S. forces at two Iraqi bases. The Iranian missiles fired at U.S. forces resulted in no casualties and minimal damage. The plane crash killed 176 passengers and crew, most of them Iranian citizens or Iranians with citizenship in other countries departing after holiday visits to family in Iran.

After several days of denial, the Iranian government admitted on Saturday (local time) that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian military, claiming it was an accident. Once again a threat by Iran against Trump, this time issued by Rouhani, boomeranged on the regime.

Rouhani issued a statement Saturday, citing the flight number of the plane his regime shot down, “Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752…The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences.”

Also, 56 Iranians were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession on January 7 for Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman and over 200 were wounded. On January 4 Ayatollah Khamenei accused the U.S. of “pride” in the killing of Soleimani and then pridefully boasted about the expected turnout for Soleimani’s funeral:

“Hajj Qasem Soleimani had been exposed to martyrdom repeatedly, but in performing his duty & fighting for the cause of God, he didn’t fear anyone or anything. He was martyred by the most villainous people, the US govt, & their pride in this crime is a distinguishing feature of him…To Martyr Soleimani’s family, “You saw people in many cities come out in numbers, with devotion. Wait to see his funeral. These blessings are before us to see the value of martyrdom. What a blessing for Hajj Qasem. He achieved his dream.”

The Trump-Khamenei confrontation is playing out in biblical fashion, or at least the Cecil B. DeMille version.

Now the Iranian regime has released a video showing Iranian agents blowing up the Capitol and killing President Trump. Good luck dealing with the Trump curse for that one.

