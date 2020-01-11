President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue Trump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit MORE on Friday indicated that he would block former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonCollins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight MORE from testifying in the Senate’s impeachment trial, arguing that allowing him to do so would undermine his office’s authority.

“I think you have to for the sake of the office,” Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamTrump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit Overnight Defense: Pompeo defends intel on Soleimani strike | Iraqi PM tells US to start working on plan for withdrawal | Paul, Graham feud deepens over Trump war powers Khanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority MORE when asked if he would use executive privilege to block testimony from Bolton.

“Especially, a national security adviser,” he added. “You can’t have him explaining all of your statements about national security concerning Russia, China, and North Korea — everything. We just can’t do that.”

The president rattled off several other officials he said he would like to testify, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyCollins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Pompeo defends intel on Soleimani strike | Iraqi PM tells US to start working on plan for withdrawal | Paul, Graham feud deepens over Trump war powers Texas governor says state will not accept new refugees White House spokesman roasted over Obama tweet MORE, and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryOvernight Energy: Critics skeptical of EPA plans for tougher truck standards | Five environmental fights to watch in 2020 | Study finds shutdown of coal plants saved 26K lives Rick Perry rejoins pipeline company God did not elect Trump, people did MORE, but said allowing them to do so could hurt future presidents.

“I would love everybody to testify,” Trump said. “I’d like Mick to testify, I’d like Mike Pompeo to testify, I’d like Rick Perry to testify. I want everybody — but there are things that you can’t do from the standpoint of executive privilege.”

The comments mark a doubling down by Trump, who signaled earlier this week he would block Bolton from appearing before the Senate.

“So we have to protect presidential privilege. For me, but for future presidents,” he said.

Bolton said in a statement Monday that he would be willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed, even over administration objections. Democrats have clamored to hear from the former national security adviser due to his intimate knowledge of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the focal point of the impeachment articles against him.

Bolton described the effort by administration officials to press Ukraine for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar releases names of bundlers Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote Incumbency’s advantage could trump Democrats in 2020 MORE, a chief political rival, and Biden’s son Hunter as a “drug deal,” according to witnesses who testified in front of the House for its impeachment inquiry. Bolton’s attorneys have also said he has relevant information on meetings and conversations regarding Ukraine.

However, the Senate seems set to pass a resolution defining the parameters for its trial that does not include provisions for witness-calling, with Republicans apparently in agreement on rules for the proceedings.

The House impeached Trump in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after Democrats say he made security aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine contingent on the country announcing investigations that could help him politically.