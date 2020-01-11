(Bloomberg) — The U.K. ambassador to Iran was “briefly detained” by Iranian authorities on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested and held for three hours after attending a vigil for the victims of the Tehran plane crash which turned into demonstration, the Telegraph reported.

“The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Raab said in a statement.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the action was a violation of the Vienna Convention, which ensures immunity and privileges for foreign diplomats.

The event which Macaire attended had been advertised as a vigil at Amir Kabir University for the 176 victims of the Tehran plane crash last week, according to the Telegraph. He and another member of the embassy staff left once the vigil turned into a protest.

