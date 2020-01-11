Ukraine and Canada are demanding accountability for Iran after it admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian jet shortly after it took off from Tehran this week, killing all 176 people on board.

After first blaming the crash on technical issues, Iran said early Saturday that it shot down the plane headed for Kyiv due to a “human error.” Among the victims of the crash were 11 Ukrainians and 57 Canadians.

“Ukraine insists on a full admission of guilt,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Saturday. “We expect Iran to bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies, pay compensation and issue an official apology. The investigation must be full, open & continue without delays or obstacles.”

This morning brings the truth.

“The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the need for a full, credible, and complete investigation of the crash and discussed Canada’s continued support for the investigation. Both leaders highlighted the need for cooperation to build a complete picture of the event, so that all those who suffered losses can get the answers they deserve,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauJustin Pierre James TrudeauIran denies shooting down Ukrainian plane, calls for evidence The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment tug-of-war expected to end soon Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane MORE’s office said in a readout of a call with Zelensky.

Reports first emerged Thursday that officials believed the Boeing 737-800, which belonged to to Ukraine International Airlines, “was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile” early Wednesday morning, though for days Tehran denied any role before changing its story.

“Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

Shortly before the crash, Iran had launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in response to last week’s killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

Tensions between the two sides had reached a boiling point in recent weeks, but President Trump Donald John TrumpIran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue Trump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit MORE on Wednesday appeared to signal that there would be no immediate further military action after the Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases saw no casualties.