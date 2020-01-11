By Wayne Allyn Root

Happy New Year. Welcome to 2020. President Trump has stolen the thunder of Barack Obama. It’s a New Year actually filled with “hope and change.” Someone has actually “fundamentally changed” the direction of America. And it wasn’t Obama.

There were two primary reasons why President Trump was elected. First and foremost was the economy.

Obama’s economy was dreadful. The middle class and small business (the economic engine of America) were decimated. America, capitalism, opportunity and mobility were in severe decline under Obama. Trump changed all of that- quickly.

How great was America’s economic resurgence under Trump? On the day Trump took over, America’s economy made up 21% of the global economy. Today America’s economy makes up just under 25% of the global economy. Amazing.

Trump accomplished all of this while facing impeachment; the most nonstop negative media barrage in world history; and conducting a bold trade war with China. Trump won big, with two hands and one leg tied behind his back.

The middle class is working again; wages are up; high-paying manufacturing jobs are back with a vengeance; consumer and small business confidence is through the roof; Trump even has 30%+ support among black Americans.

Trump delivered.

The second powerful reason Trump was elected was to finally deliver border security. Every step of the way, Trump has faced (ironically) a wall of roadblocks from a vicious Democrat Congress that favors illegal aliens over American citizens; lawless Obama judges; and liberal ACLU lawyers. Yet inch by inch, Trump is winning. We are gaining control of our borders.

Here are just a few of Trump’s biggest hits of 2019, if you (like me) support a secure border; national sovereignty; legal immigration based on the rule of law; and a nation of immigrants who come for work, not welfare.

*Trump declared a “National Security Emergency” on the border and thereby by-passed Congress to fund the wall with money from the military budget. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump.

*Trump pressured Mexico to indirectly pay for the wall. Mexico agreed to place tens of thousands of Mexican troops on not only our US-Mexico border, but on their southern border with Central America. Guess what all those troops created? A “human wall.” The flow of migrants was dramatically slowed.

*Trump pressured Central American nations into signing a deal allowing America to send migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras back home if they failed to first claim asylum in their own country. The flow of migrants dramatically dropped.

*Trump instituted a new policy requiring migrants claiming asylum to wait in Mexico while awaiting their court hearings, instead of immediately disappearing into the United States. Since then, less than 1% of asylum requests have been granted. In other words, illegal aliens are stuck in Mexico.

*Trump issued the “Public Charge Rule” that requires all immigrants to prove they are financially self-sufficient before they are allowed to enter the USA. Bravo.

Trump is delivering on his promise to secure the borders and make America great again. Democrats have put up a ferocious fight. They’ve won a few skirmishes, but they are badly losing the war. Trump has fundamentally changed America.

Happy Trump New Year.

