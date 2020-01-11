Kellyanne Conway, former Trump campaign manager and counselor to the president, joined Jesse Watters on Saturday following the meltdown and gnashing of teeth by the Democrat Party following the drone strike on Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

Democrats were outraged and in mourning following the death of this thug who murdered over 600 American soldiers and wounded thousands more.

On Saturday Kellyanne Conway tore into Mayor Pete Buttigieg: They’re becoming apologists for the bad guys and that’s very disappointing. Buttieg, what did he want the president to do? Invite Soleimani into the wine cave?”

Via Watters World:

