Hearts were thawed on a cold day in the Boston area after passers-by witnessed a dog owner take off her winter coat and zip it securely around her shivering dog.

Kristina Hollie was waiting at a bus stop in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on what she described as a cold and windy day in December.

She noticed a woman heading toward the post office while walking her dog on a leash.

Knowing she could not bring her pup inside the post office, the woman stopped to leash her dog to a tree while she ran the errand.

But before she walked away from her dog, the owner made sure he was bundled up, an act of kindness that left Hollie delighted.

“It was very cold and windy out,” Hollie told The Dodo. “I noticed that he was visibly shaking.”

Hollie watched as the woman took off her coat and wrapped it around her dog’s shivering body.

“She obviously noticed too because she immediately took off her jacket and covered the dog as he sat. Maybe she thought he would kick it off, so she bent down and zipped it up around him!”

The pooch sat adorably bundled up in the dark green puffy coat while his owner quickly ran inside the post office.

Hollie was still waiting for the bus when the dog’s owner dashed back outside to retrieve her pet, looking cozy as ever while he waited.

“As soon as she got up and walked past me, I told her that what she did was incredibly sweet and thoughtful,” Hollie said.

“She just replied, ‘Thank you! I don’t want him to be cold!’”

The dog attracted the attention and admiration of other passers-by who also thought he looked adorable.

“I saw two or three other people walk past him and comment that he looked very cute and very warm,” Hollie said.

One glimpse at the dog leashed to a tree was all witnesses needed to confirm that the pooch was very well-loved. His owner literally gave him the coat off her back, just so he could feel comfortable on a chilly winter day.

