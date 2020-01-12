A WWII veteran from Massachusetts finally received medals for his service nearly 75 years after he returned home.

Peter Fantasia was awarded his medals by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton during a ceremony on Monday in Reading, Massachusetts.

The 103-year-old veteran served as an Army medic with Lima Company, of the 3rd Battalion, of the 104th Regiment of the 26th Infantry Division, according to WCVB-TV.

Fantasia was captured while tending to soldiers in Rodalbe, France, on Nov. 12, 1944.

He was held as a prisoner of war for over five months until he was finally set free by Russian troops on April 28, 1945.

Moulton, who worked with the military to ensure Fantasia received his medals, is a former Marine Corps officer.

Fantasia received eight medals, including the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal and the American Defense Service Medal, CNN reported.

“It’s a true example to the rest of the country and the community what American heroism is all about,” Moulton said, according to WHDH.

His family said the values that earned the long-awaited recognition as a solider are the same values that made him a great father.

“To us, he’s Dad. And he’s always put other people first,” his daughter Martha Mesiti said.

“But, to have other people realize how special he is — that’s amazing.”

Despite the high honors he received this week, Fantasia remained humble and remembered his fellow soldiers who helped him along the way.

“It wasn’t just myself,” he said. “I had help one way or another.”

Fantasia also credited a higher power.

“God has been good. I don’t know what to say,” he added.

