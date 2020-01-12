https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/amazing-video-iranian-protesters-refuse-to-step-on-us-and-israel-flags-at-protest-walk-around-giant-us-flag-on-the-ground-video/

THOUSANDS of democratic protesters took to the streets of Iran on Sunday for the second day of mass protests.

There was an AMAZING display at Besheshti University– Protesters REFUSED to step on the US and Israeli flags!

Via Heshmat Alavi.

This video from Besheshti University is truly AMAZING!

Protesters refuse to disrespect US flag and when they do step on giant US flag they are booed!!

Amazing!

The protesters are chanting, “Death to dictator!” and “Basijis, IRGC, you are our ISIS!”

Protesters chant against the Khameneist regime.

Protesters: “I’ll kill those who killed my brother!”

On Sunday President Trump warned the regime DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS!

