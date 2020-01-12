THOUSANDS of democratic protesters took to the streets of Iran on Sunday for the second day of mass protests.

There was an AMAZING display at Besheshti University– Protesters REFUSED to step on the US and Israeli flags!

Via Heshmat Alavi.

Attention certain DC politicians, MSM & “Iran experts” You argued Iranians will “rally around the flag” following the killing of Qassem Soleimani. So, why do most Iranians refuse to disrespect the U.S. & Israeli flags? MIC DROP!#IranProtests2020pic.twitter.com/86CEJHE6V8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020

This video from Besheshti University is truly AMAZING!

Protesters refuse to disrespect US flag and when they do step on giant US flag they are booed!!

Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran

Beheshti University

Another view Iranians refusing to disrespect the U.S. & Israeli flags. Those who do walk on the flags (most likely of the regime’s IRGC Basij members) are booed & people begin chanting: “Shame on you!”pic.twitter.com/TOz6YutDr1 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020

Amazing!

The protesters are chanting, “Death to dictator!” and “Basijis, IRGC, you are our ISIS!”

Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran

Iran National (Beheshti) University

“Basijis, IRGC, you are our ISIS!” The Iranian people know the mullahs’ regime & its oppressive security forces are their enemy.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/1x7c5FmabJ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020

Protesters chant against the Khameneist regime.

Most chants at the latest #IranProtests target the Supreme Leader himself. “Students are alert. They detest Seyed Ali [Khamenei]” (via activists of Iran’s largest opposition group, the MEK, in Tehran’s Azad University, Jan 12) #FreeIran2020@davereaboi @RichardGrenell @cvpayne pic.twitter.com/CIwDU89F1X — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 12, 2020

Protesters: “I’ll kill those who killed my brother!”

Iran’s students are angry at the mullahs’ regime. Chants of “I’ll kill those who killed my brother” at Damghan University in Semnan Province -via MEK activists, day 2 of #IranProtests. #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/7OZrqOWu7D — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 12, 2020

On Sunday President Trump warned the regime DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS!

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

