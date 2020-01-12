The UK’s Sir Roger Scruton, one of the world’s most prominent conservative philosophers, writers, and intellectuals of the last century, has died of cancer at the age of 75. Scruton was a formal advisor to the UK’s Conservative Party and published around 50 books throughout his career on politics, morality, and aesthetics.

His passing was announced on his official website on Sunday morning:

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sir Roger Scruton, FBA, FRSL. Beloved husband of Sophie, adored father to Sam and Lucy and treasured brother of Elizabeth and Andrea, he died peacefully on Sunday 12th January. He was born on 27th February 1944 and had been fighting cancer for the last 6 months. His family are hugely proud of him and of all his achievements.

A renowned author, among Scruton’s most notable were “The Meaning of Conservatism,” (1980), “The Aesthetics of Music” (1997), and “How to be a Conservative” (2014). Scruton was also a political commentator, most notably in publications including The Times, The Spectator, and the New Statesman.

Scruton was also remembered for his anti-communism, including helping to establish underground academic networks in Eastern Europe during the Cold War. For his efforts, Scruton was awarded the Czech Republic’s Medal of Merit by President Václav Havel in 1998. In 2016, he was knighted in Buckingham Palace for his “services to philosophy, teaching and public education.”

