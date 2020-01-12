The CEO of packaged meats company Maple Leaf Foods took aim at President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran on Sunday, blaming the U.S. for destabilizing the region and inflaming tensions with Tehran.

In a series of scathing tweets, CEO Michael McCain wrote that he was “very angry” at Trump and blamed him for the deaths of dozens of Canadian citizens, including the family of an employee of his company, in the jet crash that Iran’s government says was intentionally caused by its defensive weaponry.

“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry,” he tweeted.

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line,” he continued.

“The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)!” McCain tweeted.

“We are mourning and I am livid,” he concluded.

McCain’s tweets echoed criticism of Trump’s actions towards Iran, in particular the killing of Iranian Quds force leader Qasem Soleimani, by Democrats on Capitol Hill who have blamed the president for what they say was an unnecessary provocation of Iran without the authorization of Congress.

White House and other Trump administration officials have countered that Soleimani represented an “imminent” threat to U.S. forces or assets.