Newsmax TV will celebrate the life of actor Charlton Heston in a premiere airing of a special documentary Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

“American Moses: The Charlton Heston Story” details the rise of the struggling young actor from the Midwest, a World War II veteran who went on to make his name in Hollywood and around the globe.

Heston rose to meteoric fame playing Moses in Cecile B. DeMille’s “10 Commandmants,” the epic film of the Biblical story of the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt.

Chuck Heston played every role imaginable, from the Roman slave “Ben Hur” to Taylor in “Planet of the Apes,” in more than 100 films that spanned a career of six decades.

One of Hollywood’s most vocal advocates for civil rights, Heston later saw how the movie industry had turned its back on traditional American values.

Eventually, he would break from his movie star pals, leave the Democratic Party, become a Republican, and fight as one of America’s great cultural warriors.

In 1998, the actor assumed the role of president of the NRA and may be remembered best for his declaration that his own guns would be taken from his “cold dead hands.”

Winner of the Presidential Media of Freedom, Heston died in 2008 from

Alzheimer’s.

He was more than a Hollywood legend, but an American original who devoted his life to the country he loved.

