Mark Meadows

Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) on Sunday joined Rep. Nunes and demanded answers for why Obama-era DOJ official and swamp creature David Kris was appointed to oversee FISA reforms.

“There need to be answers for why David Kris was picked to oversee FISA reforms. He’s repeatedly downplayed blatant FISA abuse in the past and dismissed the damning IG report’s findings. How can he fix a problem he doesn’t even understand?” Meadows said.

“Completely unacceptable choice.” he added.

There need to be answers for why David Kris was picked to oversee FISA reforms. He’s repeatedly downplayed blatant FISA abuse in the past and dismissed the damning IG report’s findings. How can he fix a problem he doesn’t even understand? Completely unacceptable choice. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 12, 2020

Judge Boasberg, the presiding FISA judge who was appointed by Obama announced in an order that he has appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

David Kris is an anti-Trump activist who wrote several articles at “Lawfareblog” lying about Rep. Devin Nunes and President Trump.

And HE was picked to clean up the FISA process!



David Kris

On Sunday Rep. Devin Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” to discuss the shocking development by the corrupt Department of Justice.

Nunes argued that this is even MORE OF A REASON to shut down the criminal FISA Court system.

“So the fact that of all the people in the swamp… this is the guy that you come up with? A guy that is accusing me of federal crimes. A guy that was defending dirty cops at the FBI. That’s why I said it last night in a tweet, the court must be trying to abolish itself,” Nunes said to Bartiromo on Sunday.

President Trump tweeted about Nunes’s appearance on Sunday Morning Futures — “Zero credibility. THE SWAMP!”

You can’t make this up! David Kris, a highly controversial former DOJ official, was just appointed by the FISA Court to oversee reforms to the FBI’s surveillance procedures. Zero credibility. THE SWAMP! @DevinNunes @MariaBartiromo @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

David Kris also fired off a tweetstorm where he defended the illegal spying on Trump’s campaign and called the Deep State coup a ‘conspiracy theory.’

First, the report repudiates the claims of a coup and related deep-state conspiracies in the FBI as advanced by President Trump and his supporters. 2/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

In particular, the investigations: * had an authorized purpose and proper predication;

* were not based on political bias or improperly on free speech;

* properly began with less intrusive techniques before graduating to more. 4/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

But second, the report finds multiple and significant errors in the conduct of the FBI investigation, and in the FBI’s handling of the FISA applications, as well as areas for improvement in FBI procedures. 6/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

Among 17 significant errors, the FISA applications: Overstated prior corroboration of Steele’s reporting;

Omitted critical assessments of Steele himself and a sub-source;

Omitted some denials of guilt from Page & others. 8/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

The FBI errors “weren’t political” David Kris concluded.

Because 17 errors were all just coincidentally against Trump. *eyeroll*

These FBI errors weren’t political, the IG concluded, but neither are they acceptable, particularly in an investigation involving a presidential campaign. 9/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

The post “Completely Unacceptable Choice” – Mark Meadows Demands Answers For Why Trump-Hating Obama-Era DOJ Official Was Chosen to Oversee FISA Reforms appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.