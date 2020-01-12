http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/D6mQ5U5DHHM/dem-blues-curiouser-and-curiouser.php

The newest Des Moines Register poll one month out from the Iowa caucuses is no doubt giving heartburn to the Democratic establishment, because it shows someone who is only occasionally a Democrat (usually on leap years) to be in the lead, with Buttigieg slipping and Biden stuck in neutral:

But what is the Washington Post most concerned about?

But, but—I though Elizabeth Warren was . . . what’s that? Oh. Never mind.

Meanwhile, did you happen to notice the late John Kerry turning up a lot in the news the last few days attacking President Trump’s moves against Iran? That’s because:

Yeah, I know, the signs say “Biden,” but what do you think is really going through his head? The dude seriously thinks he has a chance:

