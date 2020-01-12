The newest Des Moines Register poll one month out from the Iowa caucuses is no doubt giving heartburn to the Democratic establishment, because it shows someone who is only occasionally a Democrat (usually on leap years) to be in the lead, with Buttigieg slipping and Biden stuck in neutral:

But what is the Washington Post most concerned about?

But, but—I though Elizabeth Warren was . . . what’s that? Oh. Never mind.

Meanwhile, did you happen to notice the late John Kerry turning up a lot in the news the last few days attacking President Trump’s moves against Iran? That’s because:

Yeah, I know, the signs say “Biden,” but what do you think is really going through his head? The dude seriously thinks he has a chance: