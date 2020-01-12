New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalism Saturday evening in Beverly Hills, California.

Edelman jumped onto the hood of a driver’s car at around 9 p.m. Saturday causing damage, Beverly Hills police said in a statement. He was released on a citation and is schedule to appear in court on April 13.

Edelman and the Patriots declined to comment to NBC News on the incident.

The arrest comes a week after the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Tennessee Titans. This January marks the first time since 2009 the team did not make it to the NFL’s divisional round in the postseason.

Edelman was named MVP last year for Super Bowl LIII.