New York’s criminal justice reform is “more than a mess, it’s a disgrace,” and “ill conceived,” becoming an example around the country of what not to do, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton.

“They created a criminal bill of rights – the rights of the criminals are being prioritized over the rights of the law-abiding citizens of the state,” Bratton told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y.

Bratton acknowledges the need for criminal justice reform, but he rebuked New York’s restricting judges from considering criminal history in determining whether a charged individual is a danger to society.

“As this bill is becoming more well known in terms of the intricacies of it, it becomes even more mind-boggling that this legislature would have created it – and I can guarantee that the majority of legislators in Albany never read what they basically put into law,” Bratton added to host John Catsimatidis.

According to Bratton, not only do New York judges have to release the charged without bail, merely setting a court date, but they also have to take two days after they fail to appear back to court to try to locate the them and find out why they did not appear.

Then, once arrested again for failure to appear, the process repeats without bail.

“How many chances do you want to give these characters?” Bratton asked. “And many of these characters are career criminals, arrested upon dozens and dozens of times

“So basically, you say to yourself, ‘what the hell were they thinking about in Albany when they crafted this mind-boggling set of limitations on the criminal justice system.'”

This is a costly mistake, not only in terms of opening doors to more crime, but “close to $1 billion in cost to implement these initiatives,” according to Bratton.

“And keep in mind, they did not ask a single judge, a single district attorney, a single police chief in the state to comment on this most significant criminal justice reform in the history of New York. And now we are left to pick up the debris that it’s going to create. That debris is going to be potentially more crime. It’s going to be the diminishing of the criminal justice system.”

Bratton called this a “total capitulation to the criminal defense lawyers, the legal aid society, and some of our progressive legislators.”

“New York is leading the way on how not to do reform,” he concluded. “New York is now being closely looked at because of the perceived sense around the country that it has created a mess that they don’t want to repeat elsewhere in America.”