A Christian pastor says Facebook suspended his account for three days over a simple post meant to criticize Iran and their homophobic policies.

Pastor Ken Peters of Covenant Church in Spokane, Washington, tweeted about the suspension from his social media account.

“Facebook said I was making the LGBTQ less than human with this post: ‘The LGBTQ supporting Iran, is like chickens supporting KFC,'” he tweeted.

In an exclusive statement to TheBlaze, Peters explained his rationale behind the post that got his account suspended.

“My post was in no way hateful. I was making the point that totalitarian Muslims in Iran persecute and execute LGBTQ people. On the other hand Freedom loving Christians in America disagree with their immorality, but would never hurt them,” Peters said.

“It is strange and ironic that the LGBTQ community would take the side of those who would murder them if they could,” he concluded.

Facebook has been under heightened scrutiny over accusations that their algorithm unfairly screens out some social media posts based on political bias.

Peters made headlines when he founded “the Church at Planned Parenthood,” which holds services outside an office of the abortion services provider.

