BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man collapsed in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens-Titans playoff game Saturday night and died, the Ravens confirmed Sunday.

“We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck. Medical personnel arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. We expect to have more information later.” a Ravens spokesman said.

Baltimore Fire Department said they were not the responders in this incident.

The man’s cause of death has not been determined yet.

The Ravens lost to the Titans on Saturday in Baltimore in a divisional-round game.