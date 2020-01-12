Megan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying for the past six weeks at at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, whose close ties to the Clintons.

Page Six broke the story today.

Emily Smith from Page Six joined FOX News this afternoon.

Billionaire Frank Giustra was involved with the Clintons’ first uranium scandal before the Uranium One scandal.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2017 Bill Clinton was involved in another uranium deal that led to millions for the Clintons.

From a New York Times article in 2008:

Late on Sept. 6, 2005, a private plane carrying the Canadian mining financier Frank Giustra touched down in Almaty, a ruggedly picturesque city in southeast Kazakhstan. Several hundred miles to the west a fortune awaited: highly coveted deposits of uranium that could fuel nuclear reactors around the world. And Mr. Giustra was in hot pursuit of an exclusive deal to tap them. Unlike more established competitors, Mr. Giustra was a newcomer to uranium mining in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic. But what his fledgling company lacked in experience, it made up for in connections. Accompanying Mr. Giustra on his luxuriously appointed MD-87 jet that day was a former president of the United States, Bill Clinton. Upon landing on the first stop of a three-country philanthropic tour, the two men were whisked off to share a sumptuous midnight banquet with Kazakhstan’s president, Nursultan A. Nazarbayev, whose 19-year stranglehold on the country has all but quashed political dissent. Mr. Nazarbayev walked away from the table with a propaganda coup, after Mr. Clinton expressed enthusiastic support for the Kazakh leader’s bid to head an international organization that monitors elections and supports democracy. Mr. Clinton’s public declaration undercut both American foreign policy and sharp criticism of Kazakhstan’s poor human rights record by, among others, Mr. Clinton’s wife, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton of New York. Within two days, corporate records show that Mr. Giustra also came up a winner when his company signed preliminary agreements giving it the right to buy into three uranium projects controlled by Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium agency, Kazatomprom.

And Michelle and Barack are advising Megan Markle on life outside the of the Royal Family.

Megan wants to model her life after the Barack and Michelle.

Express.co reported:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with former US President and First Lady and now it has emerged Meghan and Harry reportedly would like to model themselves on the pair, who have maintained their profile after Barack’s presidency. Michelle and Barack still attend high-profile events and have continued to make money through their biographies, with Michelle’s selling 1.4 million copies in its first week. Her book ‘Becoming’ is on course to be the best-selling autobiography of all time and Michelle has also been on a lucrative speaking tour worldwide.

