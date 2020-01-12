Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Democrats conflicted over how to limit Trump’s war powers Trump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday ended weeks of speculation surrounding the Democrats’ impeachment effort, announcing the House would vote as early as next week to send a pair of articles to the Senate.

The move is indication that the Speaker, who’d delayed the transmission of the articles in an effort to win procedural concessions from Senate GOP leaders, is ready to launch the trial in the upper chamber despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets How the House destroyed its own case for the Trump impeachment Congressional leaders have been shadow boxing on impeachment MORE‘s (R-Ky.) refusal to accept her demands.

Yet there are plenty of lingering questions about how the esoteric process will unfold over the next several weeks, as both sides vie for an upper hand in the high-stakes debate over the propriety of President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE’s handling of foreign policy in Ukraine.

Here are five outstanding questions as the articles move from the House to the Senate.

When, exactly, will the trial begin?

While Pelosi on Friday expressed a new willingness to send the Senate the two impeachment resolutions — one charging Trump with abuse of power, the other with obstruction of Congress — she stopped short of scheduling a vote to do so.

Instead, she said she’s “asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerVoters see slightly more GOP partisanship on impeachment: Poll The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week MORE (D-N.Y.) to be prepared to bring” a procedural measure to the floor “next week” to designate the still unnamed impeachment managers and dispatch the articles to the upper chamber. That resolution could technically be passed in a flash, by unanimous consent, but House Republicans are expected to force a more formal roll-call vote to highlight support from vulnerable Democrats.

Before the decision to vote is finalized, Pelosi said she’ll seek input from rank-and-file Democrats “on how we proceed further” — a meeting of the caucus that’s scheduled for Tuesday morning in the Capitol.

That consultation is largely a formality, as Democrats have been virtually unanimous in supporting Pelosi’s top-down impeachment strategy since the process launched in September. And their expected approval sets the stage for a floor vote as soon Tuesday, launching the Senate trial as early as Wednesday.

Still, no vote has been scheduled — and likely won’t be until after Tuesday’s meeting.

What will rules shaping the trial will look like?

Pelosi’s decision to send the articles to the Senate next week came after tussling with McConnell over what the rules shaping the trial will be.

Pelosi withheld sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate to try to win concessions with McConnell on the trial’s rules, but ultimately signaled Friday she would relent.

McConnell has said that he will follow the standard from President Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial, in which the Senate first votes on the resolution laying out the trial and then later on a second resolution on calling in witnesses — something the GOP leader has made clear he does not want to do.

Pelosi has said she wants to see the resolution shaping the rules for the Senate trial before finalizing her team, with sources saying this will likely factor into her decision to pick members with more prosecutorial experience, or those with more constitutional and appellate experience.

Senate rules require lawmakers in the upper chamber to participate in presidential impeachment trials, meaning they won’t be able to skip the trial for the trail, particularly in Iowa where voters will be caucusing in just weeks.

The 1999 impeachment trial resolution gave the House managers a maximum of 24 hours to make their case. The president and his defense team were then granted the same window to respond to the charges. Afterward, senators were permitted to question the parties “for a period of time not to exceed 16 hours.”

After that initial phase, each side under the 1999 rules was allowed “to make a motion to subpoena witnesses and/or to present any evidence not in the record,” which was then subject to a full Senate vote.

During the Clinton trial, the Senate voted on a second resolution along party lines to subpoena three witnesses for closed-door depositions, all of whom had previously testified in the initial investigation.

How did the delay affect the process politically?

The political ramifications of the Speaker’s decision to delay is still playing out, and it is unclear how her gamble will impact the process.

During the delay, Pelosi gained some new ammunition.

Former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets Trump indicates he’d block Bolton’s testimony ‘for the sake of the office’ Collins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses MORE’s surprise announcement on Monday that he would be willing to testify if the GOP-controlled Senate subpoenaed his testimony triggered a tidal wave of Democrats calling on Republicans not to turn a blind eye to a first-hand witness.

Perhaps more significantly, his statement prompted several Republicans to voice support about hearing from Bolton, and perhaps other witnesses.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCollins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (R-Maine), a moderate with an independent streak, revealed Friday in an interview with the the Bangor Daily News that she is working with a “fairly small” group of Republican senators to ensure that an initial resolution on the impeachment trial rules allows for witnesses.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,” Collins said, adding that her colleagues in the upper chamber should be “completely open to calling witnesses.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWhat a Democrat will need to do to score a surprise victory in the Iowa caucuses Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight Progressive groups target eight GOP senators in ad campaign ahead of impeachment trial MORE (R-Utah), who has emerged as one of the president’s outspoken GOP critics, said last week that he wants to “be able to hear from John Bolton,” though he did not take a stance on what process should be taken to make that happen.

Democrats need only four GOP defectors to secure the appearance of new witnesses.

But there is another wild card in play.

Trump on Friday threatened to exert executive privilege over Bolton’s testimony if he was ultimately compelled to testify, citing the need to protect future presidents.

“I think you have to for the sake of the office,” he told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamTrump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit Overnight Defense: Pompeo defends intel on Soleimani strike | Iraqi PM tells US to start working on plan for withdrawal | Paul, Graham feud deepens over Trump war powers Khanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority MORE.

Which lawmakers will manage the process?

House Democrats are eagerly waiting to hear who will land the high-profile roles as impeachment managers — the members appointed by Pelosi to act as prosecutors in the case to remove Trump before the Senate.

Pelosi has kept the matter close to her chest, keeping very few individuals in the loop.

Sources say she wants to see the resolution shaping the rules for the Senate trial before finalizing her team. The rules could factor into her decision to pick members with more prosecutorial experience, or those with more constitutional and appellate experience.

Some lawmakers are almost certain to be managers.

Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Trump signals White House would try to restrict Bolton testimony MORE (D-Calif.) are widely expected to be tapped, as both led the charge during the House impeachment inquiry. Democrats have also speculated that staff on both panels will be involved in the process of picking managers.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesThe real threat to civil rights? Trump haters Republicans, Democrats offer support after John Lewis cancer diagnosis Juan Williams: Obama has one more election to win MORE (N.Y.), the chairman of the Democratic Caucus who is himself thought to be in consideration, described Nadler and Schiff as “logical choices … to lead the effort.” Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinHouse panel opens investigation into immigrant detainees’ medical care McCarthy says impeachment ‘has discredited the United States House of Representatives’ House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote MORE (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor, is viewed as a likely contender as well.

Pelosi has yet to specify how many managers she’ll name, let alone their identities. And the prestige surrounding the position has triggered a clamor of interest from lawmakers on and off the key panels.

“The whole place wants to be a manager,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHouse Dems demand answers regarding holding of Iranian-Americans at border Warren in Christmas tweet slams CBP for treatment of detainees House panel opens investigation into immigrant detainees’ medical care MORE (D-N.Y.), who heads the Oversight Committee.

Across the aisle, Republicans are lobbying with equal intensity to be a part of Trump’s defense team, with some of his top House allies — including Reps. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsCollins apologizes for saying Democrats love terrorists Duckworth slams Collins’s comments: ‘I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists’ Judd Apatow urges Georgia voters to get rid of Doug Collins after ‘terrorists’ comment MORE (Ga.), Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanGraham: Not ‘wise’ for House Republicans to serve on Trump trial team Meadows says Matt Gaetz should be part of Trump’s impeachment defense team Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense MORE (Ohio), John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeGraham: Not ‘wise’ for House Republicans to serve on Trump trial team GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike MORE (Texas) and Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonFigures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense Trump’s GOP allies huddle at White House on eve of impeachment vote GOP lawmaker on Trump tweet about Pelosi’s teeth ‘falling out’: ‘It’s not the way that I talk’ MORE (La.) — said to be likely candidates.

How will this impact senators running for president?

A handful of Democratic senators running for president will face a real crisis during the impeachment trial.

Senate rules require the lawmakers to participate in presidential impeachment trials, meaning they won’t be able to skip the trail to go to Iowa, where voters will be caucusing in just weeks.

The Senate trial is expected to move at a grueling place once it launches, with the chamber in session six days a week, minus Sundays, starting at 1 p.m.

There are five senators currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination — Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar releases names of bundlers Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats MORE (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats Bloomberg releases plan to shore up voting rights, election security MORE (D-Colo.). Their campaigning will be squeezed once the impeachment trial begins.

It remains to be seen how much precious campaign time will be lost ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, as McConnell has yet to announce the length of the trial. Historically, one of the top three candidates in Iowa usually make it onto the presidential ballot, hence the saying “three tickets out of Iowa.”

Pelosi’s decision to delay the trial until Wednesday, at the earliest, lends the Senate candidates at least one bit of freedom, allowing them to participate in the next primary debate on Tuesday night.