Comedian-actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, NBC announced Saturday.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment said in a statement to Fox News.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” President of Dick Clark Productions, Amy Thurlow added. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

The duo, who hosted the award show from 2013-15, were hired in the wake of comedian Ricky Gervais’ explosive monologue during his own hosting stint on Sunday.

The “After Life” actor and creator took Hollywood to task during the monologue, triggering the liberal media to trash Gervais following the award show.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais told the Hollywood audience on award night. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God, and f*** off. Okay?” he continued. “It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.”

He also took a pointed shot at Apple, whose CEO, Tim Cook, was in the Globes audience: “Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said. “Well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for – I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Conservatives, who’ve routinely highlighted celebrity hypocrisy and moral preening, cheered Gervais on. Of course, left-wing critics were quick to hit Gervais for his new “conservative” and “Christian” fandom, something that should have apparently been denounced by the liberal comedian.

On Friday evening, Gervais responded to such criticism: “I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for ‘accepting’ new followers who are the ‘opposite’ of me,” he posted via Twitter. “Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries. Of course I accept them.”

“To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers,” the open atheist added.

In a later tweet, the 58-year-old added, “If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech.”

