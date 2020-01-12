Iowa voters are almost equally divided over the House’s move to impeach President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE and make him just the third president in U.S. history to face removal by the Senate, according to a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

The survey, released late Saturday, found that 45 percent of registered Iowa voters disapprove of the House impeachment of Trump, while 43 percent support it. The opinions divide strongly along partisan lines, with 87 percent of Democrats supporting impeachment and 90 percent of Republican respondents opposing it.

Forty-eight percent of independent respondents said they disapproved the House’s move to impeach Trump while 39 percent said they approved it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House last month voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote followed a House inquiry into allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to announce probes into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE and an unfounded theory related to the 2016 election. Trump is also alleged to have withheld military aid as leverage in his push for the investigations.

Seventy-two percent of Iowa voters said in the new poll that it is “not OK” for a presidential candidate to try to gain an advantage over a political rival by seeking help from foreign nations. The survey shows that a majority of Democrats (92 percent), independents (73 percent) and Republicans (59 percent) share that view.

Opinions in Iowa on whether the Senate should remove Trump are similar to the findings on the House impeachment vote. Forty-eight percent say Trump should not be removed, while 40 percent say he should. The survey found that 51 percent of Iowa independents say Trump should be removed.

Pollsters also found that 34 percent of Iowa voters say they would definitely vote to reelect Trump if the election were held today. Meanwhile, 44 percent of respondents say they would definitely vote for someone else. Trump won Iowa in the 2016 general election by about 9 percentage points.

The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted from Jan. 2-8 among a random population of 3,131 Iowa registered voters. It has a margin of error of 1.8 percent.