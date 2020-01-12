By Editors of The Free Iran Herald

Updates on events unfolding in Iran

On Sunday, Trump continued his real-time messaging to the Iranian people. The American president demanded from them, in English and in Persian: DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS!

After three days of denials and obfuscation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps admitted finally on Saturday, January 11th what the rest of the world already knew: they had shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Wednesday. The Iranian people then immediately responded by spontaneously coming out in droves, all over Iran, to protest the regime. Rage that had been suppressed for several days, out of fear of the IRGC’s reprisals, was unleashed, and the world saw what Iranians really thought about the Khomeinist regime, and its terrorist fighters, such as the late Qassem Soleimani.

One of the largest protests began at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University of Technology, where students had gathered to mourn the lives of 16 Iranian students who had perished in the plane crash. The ceremony quickly turned political, as students began to chant anti-regime slogans. “IRGC be ashamed, leave our country!” “Death to the Dictator and Death to the Islamic Regime!” they said. Police attempted to disperse the demonstrators but were initially repulsed. Then, the IRGC were called in and began shooting at the students. One was reported to have been killed. Many of those fleeing Amir Kabir University, however, went to Sharif University of Technology, also in Tehran, where another protest was underway.

#BREAKING: It is taking place now in #AmirKabir University of #Tehran, thousands of students are protesting against #Iran‘s Islamic Regime & #IRGC over shot-down of Flight #PS752 of #Ukraine International Airlines by a Tor-M1 SAM system of #IRGCASF. pic.twitter.com/dN8bUK4U3v — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 11, 2020

As the sun went down, tens of thousands of average Tehranis came out into the streets to join in the protest, and to form human walls to prevent the IRGC from attacking the students. They used their cars as barricades to block road traffic, and screamed “IRGC commits murder and Khamenei support them! Resign! Resign! Resign!” In several instances, the protestors spoke in English, hoping that international media outlets present in Tehran would film them and show their voices around the world, so that people could learn just how much Iranians actually despise their clerical oppressors. At one point, demonstrators tore up photos of Qassem Soleimani while chanting, “Soleimani was a murderer, and his leader (Khamenei) is also a criminal!”

The chants against regime officials are getting bolder and are breaking more taboos in today’s ongoing anti-regime protests in Tehran “Commander of all forces (Khamenei). Resign! Resign!” Iranians are angry with their rulers for shooting down a civilian airplane that killed 176 pic.twitter.com/5w82wqZsRg — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Only a few days ago many pundits and analysts were suggesting Iranians will rally around the flag post #SuleimaniAssassination citing the “size of the crowds at the funeral” as evidence! Protestors are chanting:

“Suleimani is a murderer…his Supreme Leader is also a murderer” pic.twitter.com/pprV2ddQCv — Maral Karimi (@maralkay) January 11, 2020

Today, the crowd in an Iranian university refused to trample US and Israel flag #LoveBeyondFlags. These IR ideologies, like forced hijab, are falling one by one. pic.twitter.com/spxEI9DRv4 — مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020

“Our enemy is right here;

They lie when they say it’s the US”#Iranprotests in Esfahan

January 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xnR7AWqz0J — Shahin Milani (@shahinmilani81) January 11, 2020

In addition to the slogans that have become universally employed by Iranian demonstrators since the December 2017 uprising, such as “They lie when they say the enemy is America, the enemy is right here!” “No Gaza! No Lebanon! I only give my life for Iran!” and “Reza Shah, bless your soul!” news ones appeared. “They killed our geniuses and replaced them with clerics!” Not only does this refer to the many educated Iranians who were murdered after the Khomeinist takeover 1979, but it also references the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash, many of whom were noted Iranian scientists, such as Dr. Forough Khadem, an Iranian-Canadian who had discovered a treatment for the parasitic disease leishmaniasis.

This is a brand new chant – never heard before. It’s in response to the caliber of people killed on #UkranianPlaneCrash & the people killed 40 years ago during Iran revolution “THEY KILLED

OUR GENIUSES

& REPLACED

THEM WITH CLERICS”#IranProtests #Tehran Sunday January 12th pic.twitter.com/P38zjBHu0D — SM Radio سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 12, 2020

She discovered the treatment for a disease that kills between 20 and 50 thousand people each year.

—

5 Winnipeggers, including family of 3, confirmed dead in Iran plane crash | CBC News #Flight752 https://t.co/6WGFx0mjV9 — SM Radio سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 9, 2020

Protests then also broke out in multiple other Iranian cities. Mashhad, Esfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Rasht, all saw large demonstrations. The IRGC brought in its Special Brigade, the unit it specifically uses to violently kill protestors, onto the streets to suppress the gatherings.

Anti regime protests in Rasht, #Iran. Nationwide anti regime protests have been taking place across #Iran for past 2 days. pic.twitter.com/vhtlBwdzrh — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) January 12, 2020

Protesters are marching alongside the IRGC base in my hometown, Amol, chanting, “We don’t want Islamic Republic.” As you can see in the video, women are leading the crowd. Iranians’ determination for freedom is truly inspiring.#IranianProtesters https://t.co/0FY33vI2jy — Navid Mohebbi (@navidmohebbi) January 12, 2020

Regime security forces beat protesters in Sanandaj, #Iran. pic.twitter.com/ri7NSL7vyR — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) January 12, 2020

Yet, on Sunday, the demonstrations continued, were larger, and spread to more municipalities. The IRGC responded with gunfire, as customary, and at the time of this writing, mass shootings and scenes of repression are occurring all over Iran.

Another video shows the #IranProtests against #Iran‘s Islamic Regime in #Semnan. Protesters chant: “We have been born during the war, so we are ready for war”. pic.twitter.com/RxCuaNEvES — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 12, 2020

Attention (GRAPHIC): Here is the first victim, this woman is first protester who is badly injured after #IRGC‘s #Basij militias opened fire at protesters in #AzadiStreet of #Tehran. #IranProtests over shot-down of Flight #PS752 of #Ukraine International Airlines by #IRGC. pic.twitter.com/ULKn50zCGT — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 12, 2020

Police force seen here armed and ready to attack. Azadi Street, Tehran

January 12, 2020 #IranProtests @hra_news pic.twitter.com/92hVA8KGrA — Maryam Nayeb Yazdi (@maryamnayebyazd) January 12, 2020

U K Ambassador Arrested: Will the British finally learn to stop appeasing the Khomeinist Monster?

The regime, as with every other protest against their rule, needed a foreign bogeyman they could accuse of sponsoring the demonstrations. This time, they found one in Rob Macaire, the British ambassador in Tehran. Macaire had attended the mourning ceremony at Amir Kabir University on Saturday, but had left after the students began to protest. Nonetheless, the regime, violating international law, as they’ve consistently done since 1979, arrested him and detained for over an hour and charged that the British had stoked the day’s demonstrations.

Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting. — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

2/2

Detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries. See comments by Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. https://t.co/djpr99iSwI — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

On Sunday, the IRGC’s Basij militia gathered outside the British embassy in a pre-arranged movement, and demanded that it be closed and British diplomats be expelled from Iran.

At the same time with #IranProtests, some pro-regime have gathered outside the #British embassy in #Tehran. #IranProtests began after the regime’s confession about #UkrainianPlaneCrash. #FlightPS752 targeted by #IRGC missiles & 176 passengers & its crew burned in the fire. pic.twitter.com/HVLPzxjjj2 — Ahmad Batebi (@radiojibi) January 12, 2020

This is hardly the first occasion where the regime has violated British sovereignty. In 2011, the Basij had stormed and vandalized the UK embassy in Tehran after London had imposed sanctions on the regime. British personnel have repeatedly been taken hostage in Iran, and one Iranian- British citizen, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been imprisoned in Tehran for over three years as the regime tries to extort funds from London. Despite all this, UK policy towards Iran has always supported trade with the regime and appeasement of their malfeasances. Along with France and Germany, the UK created the INSTEX exchange to help the regime skirt the sanctions leveled upon them by President Trump. Now that Britain’s generosity toward the Khomeinists is repaid with only more terrorism, it will have to be seen whether London will change its tone and actions towards them.

The Iranian regime arrested the British ambassador to Iran. This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) January 11, 2020

Donald Trump Tweets in Persian, and it becomes the most-liked Persian language Tweet Ever!

From the commencement of yesterday’s events, President Donald Trump and his administration were fully aware of what was occurring in Iran, and they immediately began to send out messages of support. President Trump had one of his messages translated into Persian, and that tweet became the most-liked Persian language tweet of all time. “The great Iranian people,” as President Trump refers to them, have been given a heightened sense of confidence in their ability to speak their opinions and demand the fall of the regime, now that they know that this American president, unlike his predecessor, cares about them, and is exerting every means of pressure he can to prevent the regime from massacring the Iranian populace.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

دولت ایران باید به گروه‌های حقوق بشر اجازه بدهد حقیقت کنونی اعتراضات در جریان مردم ایران را نظارت کرده و گزارش بدهند. نباید شاهد کشتار دوباره ی معترضان مسالمت آمیز و یا قطع اینترنت باشیم. جهان نظاره گر این اتفاقات است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir‘s kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future. pic.twitter.com/tBOjv9XsIG — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2020

.@StateDeptSPOX: We know that the protesters in #Iran are fighting for the right to choose their own future. We stand with them. pic.twitter.com/kHMEP35n7Q — Department of State (@StateDept) January 12, 2020

On Sunday, Trump continued his real-time messaging to the Iranian people. As the IRGC was shooting them on the streets, the American president demanded from them, in English and in Persian, “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS!”

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

خطاب به رهبران ايران: معترضان خود را نكشيد. هزاران تن تاكنون به دست شما كشته يا زنداني شده اند، و جهان نظاره گر است. مهمتر از ان، ايالات متحده نظاره گر است. اينترنت را دوباره وصل كنيد و به خبرنگاران اجازه دهيد ازادانه حركت كنند! كشتار مردم بزرگ ايران را متوقف كنيد! https://t.co/rzpx3Nfn03 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

As events develop further, one can only hope that the regime leadership, after seeing Trump do what no other US president had done before, taking out their top terrorist ground force commander, will learn that if they kill another 1,500 Iranians, as they did in November, the US will ensure that they suffer the consequences of their crimes.

