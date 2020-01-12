Joe Biden is the current leader in the Democratic primaries.

The first vote — the Iowa caucus – is less than one month away.

But Democrats are having a hard time this year. Besides all of their insane, job-killing, America-hating policies, they are also lacking in energy.

Here is a look at Joe Biden’s latest rally in Clinton, Iowa on Satuday.

Is is a funeral or a rally?

Via Olivia Nuzzi:

Waiting for John Kerry on this snowy evening in Clinton, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/6WiBQ4M1nM — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020

Hat Tip Jason

There were 11 people in that room!

Lmao John Kerry begins his remarks by saying, “What a wonderful house! Is a ghost gonna come out here?” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2020

The post Is This a Funeral or a Rally? Top Democratic Candidate Joe Biden Can’t Fill a Living Room in Iowa appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.