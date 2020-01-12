https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/is-this-a-funeral-or-a-rally-top-democratic-candidate-joe-biden-cant-fill-a-living-room-in-iowa/

Joe Biden is the current leader in the Democratic primaries.

The first vote — the Iowa caucus – is less than one month away.

But Democrats are having a hard time this year.  Besides all of their insane, job-killing, America-hating policies, they are also lacking in energy.

Here is a look at Joe Biden’s latest rally in Clinton, Iowa on Satuday.

Is is a funeral or a rally?

Via Olivia Nuzzi:

Hat Tip Jason

There were 11 people in that room!

