Former Secretary of State John Kerry got very testy with CBS’s Margaret Brennan during a Sunday interview on “Face the Nation” after Brennan pointed out that the Iran nuke deal funded terrorism.

Kerry, who was the architect of the Iran nuke deal and happily gave Iran billions of dollars, lashed out at President Trump for exposing the deal to be a dangerous dance with the devil that resulted in the US funding terrorism.

Margaret Brennan played a clip from 2016 of John Kerry admitting that some of the money given to Iran will “at some point” fund the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

“I think that some of it will end up in the hands of the IRGC or other entities, some of which are labeled terrorists…I’m not going to sit here and tell you that every component of that could be prevented,” Kerry said in a January 2016 interview.

Margaret Brennan then asked Kerry, “Why would you think that this was a risk worth taking if you knew the possibility of what would happen with that money?”

John Kerry became visibly annoyed with Margaret Brennan and lashed out at President Trump.

“You know that President Trump’s tweet is a lie.” Kerry said, referring to Trump’s Sunday morning tweet where he blasted the former Secretary of State.

“John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

John Kerry demanded that the media call President Trump a liar for speaking the truth about the Iran nuke deal

“You and the media I think need to call a lie a lie–” Kerry said as Margaret Brennan interrupted him.

Kerry pushed back on Brennan and continued to spin, spin, spin and push his talking points (lies) that the money given to Iran was used to fund the Iranian economy, not terrorism.

WATCH:

.@JohnKerry weighs in on @realDonaldTrump’s claims that the Iran Nuclear Deal helped fund terrorist operations: “The president’s tweet is a lie.” WATCH –> pic.twitter.com/4XhkeVqQ8I — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

John Kerry also responded to President Trump on Twitter.

Mr. President: these are called “facts” – try something new in 2020 and take a look at some: https://t.co/UYgYoqvzdQ https://t.co/q9ej2HjmVV — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) January 12, 2020

