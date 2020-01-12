A Florida man who was caught on surveillance camera assaulting an elderly man for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat last October learned last week that he would spend the next several months in jail.

Judge David Morgan sentenced 43-year-old Matthias Ajple, a registered Democrat, to 90 days in jail after finding him guilty of battery against 67-year-old Robert Youngblood. Ajple pleaded no-contest, according to TCPalm.

In addition to his jail sentence, Ajple was ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and pay Youngblood $155 in restitution, some of which will reportedly be used to replace Youngblood’s “MAGA” hat.

What happened?

On Oct. 25, Youngblood was with two friends at a local sports bar when Ajple walked over and said, “You should go back to Russia you f***ing communist.” As TheBlaze reported, surveillance footage also showed Ajple slap the “MAGA” hat and spit on Youngblood.

Ajple then got in his car and left the scene, but not before Youngblood wrote down the car’s license plate number. Police later tracked down Ajple and arrested him.

Ajple reportedly told an arresting sheriff’s deputy that he assaulted Youngblood to protect police. “I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement. Trump supporters are communist and racist. I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting.”

Ajple was booked on charges of battery.