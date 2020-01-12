BALTIMORE — All of Baltimore waited for the lightning.

All of Baltimore waited for Lamar Jackson to light up the sky and electrocute the Titans.

What they got was more thunder from Big Bad Derrick Henry (30 carries, 195 yards rushing and a trick play touchdown pass) and it rained despair after Titans 28, Ravens 12.

Titanic upset against the star quarterback who looked as if he was steering the Titanic.

Baltimore had been awed all season by Jackson’s MVP brilliance and couldn’t help but believe that 8 Is Enough.

Once upon a team this city worshipped a crew-cut Hall of Fame quarterback who wore high tops and No. 19 for their NFL Colts, and 61 years after Johnny U it is a 23-year-old Raven who has made everyone’s jaw drop and took their breath away and honored a Yankees marketing slogan of yesteryear: AT ANY MOMENT A GREAT MOMENT.

They kept waiting for the MVP to give them a great moment.

Damn near prayed.

Alas, their Superman could not fly. A Raven clipped of his wings. Lamar Jackson (31 completions, 59 attempts, 365 yards, one TD, two interceptions, one fumble) looked flummoxed, rattled, out of sorts and out of his league.

8 was not enough, and blame it on rust all you want.

8 ran for 143 yards and they were mostly insignificant.

A beaten Lamar Jackson walks off the field after the Ravens’ 28-12 season-ending loss the Titans on Saturday night.2020 Getty Images

“We just beat ourselves,” Jackson said.

Quoth the Titans: Nevermore.

They defended every blade of grass at M&T Bank Stadium and turned Jackson into a mere mortal who cannot win The Big One with his second playoff no-show in two tries.

“I think this team’s identity right now is get in the playoffs and choke,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.

King Henry bloodied the Ravens’ collective nose, killed the body and the head died.

Who the hell are these guys?

They’re a nitty-gritty dirt band of a football team that believes, that will meet the Texans-Chiefs winner in the AFC Championship and is therefore 60 minutes away from authoring another Music City Miracle 20 years after the first one.

The Titans looked like the one seed and the Ravens looked like the six seed.

Ryan Tannehill (7-for-14, 88 yards, two TDs, one rushing TD) looked more like an MVP than Lamar Jackson did.

And Big Bad Derrick Henry, well, he looked like Big Bad Derrick Henry again, a modern-day Jim Brown, a raging bull nailing the Ravens coffin shut.

Henry is the first player in NFL history to rush for 180-plus yards in three straight games (regular and post season).

“Stats and all that stuff is good, but we got the win and we’re advancing. That’s the most important thing,” Henry said.

Jackson, following a season when he accumulated 43 TDs and engineered a 33.2 points-per-game machine, didn’t get his team into the end zone until the fourth quarter.

“When he gained yards, he was getting them between the hashes and the numbers,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “When we defended from number to number and made him go laterally, they weren’t big plays.”

Jackson’s 30-yard romp on the opening drive of the third quarter had filled the place with hope. It was only a 14-6 game and now John Harbaugh and Jackson faced a fourth-and-less-than-1 at the Titans 18.

Harbaugh’s first-half gamble asking Jackson to get the longest yard had failed.

And this one would, too.

Jackson for some reason tried running inside.

Nothing.

And then Big Bad Derrick Henry looked like Usain Bolt racing 66 yards. Asked for one word to describe his 6-foot-3, 247-pound beast, Tannehill said: “Special. He’s got the size that is extremely rare in a running back and he also has the speed to go with it.”

When Big Bad Derrick Henry threw his perfect 3-yard Tebowesque jump pass TD to Corey Davis and it was Titans 21, Ravens 6.

“I put it perfect, man,” Henry said. “I haven’t done that pass since high school. I feel like I still got it.”

Jackson was Dead Quarterback Walking, and the Ravens were Dead Team Walking.

Jackson was strip-sacked by Jurrell Casey and Tannehill’s 1-yard TD run was merely icing on the cake.

The Titans had imposed their will on the Ravens just as they had against the Patriots.

Jackson had it fourth-and-1 at his 45 when the second quarter began and when you have a quarterback like this and an offense like this, you are seduced into going for it and you do not fear the consequences.

Mistake.

Harbaugh went for it.

And Jackson ran up the middle … and didn’t get the longest yard.

And Tannehill hit Kalif Raymond immediately with a 45-yard TD past Marlon Humphrey and the Titans led 14-0 and Ravens fans sat in shellshocked silence.

An early Jackson mistake had proved costly.

“I feel like we were too excited. We wanted to score points right away,” Jackson said.

Instead he was intercepted by Kevin Byard, and Jackson’s horse-collar tackle at the end of Byard’s 31-yard return led to TE Jonnu Smith reaching up with his left hand and tipping it to himself as he tumbled to the ground for a 12-yard TD.

It was the Titans’ way of announcing to all of Baltimore: Game on.

Perfect Storm.

And Lamar Jackson couldn’t do a thing about it. They asked him whether he will play in the Pro Bowl and he said: “I wanted to get to the Super Bowl.”

Share this: