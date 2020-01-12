A majority of respondents in a new poll say they disapprove of the way President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE is handling Iran amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Fifty-six percent said they disapprove of Trump’s actions toward Iran, compared to 43 percent who approve, according to the ABC News/Ipsos poll released early Sunday.

Almost nine in ten Republicans – 87 percent – back Trump on Iran, while 90 percent of Democrats do not, ABC News noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-two percent of respondents also said the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month has made the U.S. less safe. One-quarter said the U.S. is more safe and 22 percent said the drone strike hasn’t had much effect one way or the other.

Pollsters also found concerns among Americans about the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran.

Forty-one percent of respondents said they are “somewhat concerned” about war with Iran and 32 percent said they are “very concerned. Twenty percent are “not so concerned” and 7 percent are “not concerned at all.

An overwhelming 94 percent of Democrats and more than half of Republicans – 52 percent – are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about a new war, according to ABC News.

The poll was conducted after Iran retaliated for the strike that killed Soleimani by firing missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. military personnel. No casualties were reported in that attack.

The new poll of 525 adults, conducted between Jan. 10-11, has a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.