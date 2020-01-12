http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6FEilzmNDes/

The NRA will be handing out 1,000 30-round magazines in the Virginia Capitol City of Richmond Monday as part of the fight against Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) gun grab.

The NRA used a Sunday night tweet to explain that Magpul Industries — a renowned magazine and firearm accessory maker — sent 1,000 magazines to the gun rights organization in order to have them given out to pro-Second Amendment Virginians on Monday.

Monday is January 13, the day on which the NRA has asked its members to flood into Virginia Senate meetings and ensure that pro-Second Amendment voices drown out those calling for gun control.

Democrats in the Virginia legislature have already put forward a number of bills, one of which is Delegate Mark Levine’s (D) HB 961.

Levine’s bill bans “assault weapons,” “high-capacity” magazines, certain triggers, and suppressors, among other things. The bill puts forward a means by which “assault weapon” owners can apply for a license to retain their gun, but the trade-off is that their names are entered into a database.

Owners of “high-capacity” magazines, certain triggers, and suppressors, will have a grace period to get rid of the accessories/devices, after which they will face felony charges for possessing them.

