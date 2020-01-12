House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday left open the possibility for NEW articles of impeachment to be filed against President Trump during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, “Do you think it’s possible that the House may have to file new articles of impeachment?”

“Well let’s just see what the Senate does,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi is leaving the door open for NEW articles of impeachment. She would rather waste more time & taxpayer money on her partisan games than focus on issues Americans really care about. Democrats put their hatred of @realDonaldTrump above all else. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/pTA0ArNR7R — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2020

For several weeks power-hungry Pelosi refused to send the articles of impeachment to the senate unless they bowed to her demands to call in more White House witnesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to cede his authority, pushed back against Pelosi and forced her to cave.

Pelosi is reportedly sending the Senate the two articles of impeachment this week.

The Constitution is clear about the Senate’s authority to try impeachment.

Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate President Trump so much that they will probably impeach him twice just to say he’s the only US president to be impeached twice.

The post Pelosi Leaves Door Open For New Articles of Impeachment to be Filed Against Trump – ‘Depends on What the Senate Does’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.