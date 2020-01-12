Shortly before a confrontation between the United States and Iran put the world on edge, a photographer captured a freaky sight rising above the Islamic Republic.

Elias Chasiotis took photos of the eclipsed sunrise, which appeared as a giant pair of glowing red horns thanks to the lighting and angle.

According to Chasiotis, the pictures were taken on Dec. 26, a little over a week before Iran would make headline news for a strike on one of its leading military commanders.

From his location in Qatar, the rising partial eclipse in the east would put it near Iran, if not over it.

Check out the viral “devil horn” sunrise picture, as well as some other stunning shots in Chasiotis’ post below.

Maps from eclipse-focused website EclipseWise appear to show the Dec. 26 event casting a partial shadow over Iran.

While some observers pointed to the creepy event as an omen or a divine message about the wickedness of Iran, others simply appreciated the photos for their unique and extraordinary material.

Regardless of any meaning behind the eclipse, the timing of the event is highly coincidental.

Shortly after the photo was taken, a U.S. drone strike on Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani would ignite tensions in the region and cause worldwide fear over a potential retaliation from Iran.

Even after the drone strike took a crucial leader away from the Islamic Republic, the country continued to be pummeled by misfortune.

During a march to honor the late terrorist, a stampede resulted in dozens of Iranian deaths.

A missile salvo later launched by the rogue nation, seen as its revenge for the killing of Soleimani, failed to produce even a single American casualty despite striking military structures.

Shortly after the failed missile launch, a Ukrainian passenger jet with 176 people aboard crashed after takeoff in Iran. There were no survivors.

While Tehran maintains the plane crashed because of a malfunction, some have speculated that a jumpy anti-aircraft crew might have brought down the civilian airliner. With Iran refusing to hand over the plane’s black boxes to Boeing or the United States, this may remain a mystery.

Only time will tell if the truth makes it out of the Islamic Republic.

Despite the setbacks, Iran continues to threaten America, living up to its international image — which makes the devil horns’ connotations even more appropriate.

