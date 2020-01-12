In 2009 Iranian protesters took to the street by the thousands to protest the brutal Khamenei regime. The protesters chanted, “Obama, Obama are you with the regime or with us?”

They quickly discovered that Obama was with the regime.

In 2010 the Iranian protesters chanted a new message to Obama saying: “Hossein, Hossein, stop trying to talk to our murderers!”

But Obama never cared about the freedom protesters.

Obama was too busy working on a deal to give the Ayatollah Khamenei $120 billion US dollars.

This weekend Iranian democracy protesters took to the street again to protest freedom from the regime.

President Trump sent them his support – in Farsi!

The tweet is the most Liked Persian tweet in history with over 307,000 likes.

The post President Trump’s Tweet in Farsi Is Most Liked Persian Tweet in History — Obama Turned His Back on the Iranian People appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.