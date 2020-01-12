Careful, haters of President Donald Trump and his “deplorable” supporters, spitting on them will cost you 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, and cost you almost $1,000 on a charge of battery, if not $15,000 in a civil lawsuit.

A Vero Beach, Florida, judge sentenced a registered Democrat to that time in the Indian River County Jail, with probation, a fine of $695, and restitution of $155, including $40 of which is intended to cover the cost of a new “Make America Great Again” hat, according to a court ruling document published by BizPacReview.

Matthias George Ajple, 43, who pleaded no contest, was alleged to have spit on Robert Youngblood, 67, MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter at a bar and grill in October, per the report. Youngblood reportedly recently was coming off cancer surgery and still had stitches on his neck at the time of the incident.

“It bothers me a lot that your stated goal was to punish [Youngblood] for exercising his political speech,” County Judge David Morgan told Ajple, per the report. Here you simply punished [Youngblood] on the spot.

“[Your attack] was despicable; it was cowardly.

“In our culture,” Judge Morgan continued, “to spit on somebody indicates a feeling of superiority, of disdain, and then you ran.”

Youngblood in seeking damages of more than $15,000 in a civil lawsuit, per the report.

According to BizPacReview’s description of the events, citing court documents:

“Camera footage shows Youngblood was simply sitting at the bar watching a World Series game with two friends, minding his own business. “The arrest affidavit for the 43-year-old spitter states that on Oct. 25, 2019, the ‘white male approached [Youngblood] and stated ‘You should go back to Russia you f***ing communist.’ After this statement the male then slapped the bill of Youngblood’s hat. The male then walked around the gate, leaned over it, spit on Youngblood and then left the scene. “Youngblood was able to write down the license plate and police were quickly able to track him down. “The arresting officer wrote that at that time, Ajple told police, ‘I was just trying to protect you guys because I support Law Enforcement, Trump supporters are communist and racist.’ “The affidavit also reflects that Ajple added: ‘I don’t even care that I’m going to jail, this is actually exciting. Plus I have more time on this earth than he does anyway, he probably feels so good about himself.'”