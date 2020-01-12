Rudy Giuliani was on Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday night claimed that President Trump could have the articles of impeachment from the House thrown out because they are unconstitutional. This strategy is something we argued for a month ago.

The President’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was on Judge Jeanine’s show on FOX News on Saturday night. He immediately offered an option that the President has for dealing with the House’s unconstitutional impeachment in the Senate:

There has to be treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. Abuse of power and the other ridiculous obstruction of Congress, you can’t find anywhere in 18 USC. You can’t find it under common law. You can’t find it in Lithuanian law. It doesn’t exist as crimes so they have rendered the Constitution of the United States as words, meaningless. It’s as if they took the Constitution and struck out the words.”

Earlier this week Rudy wrote a piece at the Daily Caller where he states:

House Democrats have put our constitutional government in grave danger by attempting to rewrite the carefully calibrated separation of powers under our Constitution and usurping powers not granted to the House. They have brought Alexander Hamilton’s nightmare of an entirely partisan impeachment to fruition and are making a mockery of fair proceedings. While the Constitution does give the House broad discretion in impeachments, there are limits. The most explicit of these is that impeachment can only be for, “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” (Art. II, Sec. 4, U.S. Constitution) However, the articles for impeachment voted on by this entirely partisan Democratic Congress, which are currently being unconstitutionally withheld from the Senate, charge no such offenses. In fact, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are not crimes of any kind, high or low. Therein lies the real reason why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

How can you impeach a President for something other than what the constitution calls for? The simple answer is that you can’t.

We agreed with the former New York City mayor in post a month ago when we wrote

If the President wants to, and he’s a fighter, he could take them to court on numerous activities and he’s likely win. He would also put the whole sham on hold and with a judgement from the courts the whole process would slow down. This could prevent him from being impeached in this horrible activity from the corrupt Democrats in the House and their cohorts in the Deep State.

Earlier this week President Donald Trump dropped a bomb upon arrival in London. Trump threatened to go to the US Supreme Court to stop the unconstitutional impeachment proceedings.

President Trump: Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?

President Donald Trump is right.

The Democrat Impeachment process is Unconstitutional:

** President has no due process

** President has no right to confront the witnesses

** President has no right to bring forward witnesses

** President has not been convicted or indicted of any crime of any kind

** Rep. Adam Schiff was a witness, investigator, the prosecutor, the judge and jury

** Rep. Nadler will take over and declare himself the lead investigator, prosecutor, the judge and jury

** Rep. Schiff determined which questions could be asked

** Rep. Schiff determined which questions could be answered

** Rep. Schiff denied Republicans their right to call witnesses

** Rep. Schiff is withholding evidence — The ICIG interview and testimony in the Capital dungeon still has not been released

** Rep. Schiff refuses to call in the alleged whistleblower to testify

** Rep. Schiff and his team met with several witnesses (including the whistleblower) before the whistleblower even filed his report

** President Trump has NO IDEA who he is being accused by!

** The whistleblower has NO firsthand knowledge of President Trump’s phone call – nor do all but one of the witnesses

** Democrats are trying to prosecute impeachment for a thought crime and the president’s “intent” — Something impossible to prove

Many others believe the Democrats’ impeachment effort is unconstitutional.

The President has a great case in regards to the unconstitutional Democrat impeachment process, investigation and indictment. The President, any President, deserves more. Rudy is right. The President, any President, deserves justice.

