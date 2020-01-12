Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) fired back Sunday afternoon at a tweet from President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE noting his rise in several recent polls of the Democratic presidential field.

“Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted earlier in the day.

“It means you’re going to lose,” the Vermont senator tweeted in response.

It means you’re going to lose. https://t.co/CVBKoKq8DT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 12, 2020

Sanders led the well-regarded Des Moines Register/CNN poll released at the end of last week, a month ahead of the Iowa caucuses, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.) in second place and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE in third place after losing nine points from the previous poll. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration ‘broke their word’ Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE came in fourth.

Jennifer Palmieri, who served as White House Director of Communications for President Obama and as Director of Communications for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats Trump campaign steps up attacks on Sanders MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign, also noted the poll, calling it “momentous” and noting the poll’s history of predicting the eventual party nominee at this point in the election cycle.

Congratulations to @BernieSanders and his campaign bc, if I am not mistaken, the person who has led this poll has gone on to be nominee in last six cycles. Leading this poll is momentous. — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) January 11, 2020

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has intensified its attacks on Sanders since the poll’s release, with Trump singling him out at an Ohio rally last week for opposing the administration’s actions on Iran and the campaign calling him a “wealthy, fossil fuel-guzzling millionaire” who “lectures Americans on how to live their lives while doing the exact opposite.”