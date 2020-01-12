House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Trump signals White House would try to restrict Bolton testimony MORE (D-Calif.) said the committee is considering subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets Trump indicates he’d block Bolton’s testimony ‘for the sake of the office’ Collins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses MORE as impeachment moves to the Senate.

Schiff said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that bringing Bolton in for testimony in the lower chamber is an option but added that there is “little sense” in having Bolton testify in front of the House but not the Senate.

“If they’re going to be the triers, and in fact they will be, they should hear from the witness directly. He has offered to come forward and testify,” he said. “There is no reason not to have him come forward and testify unless you just want to cover up the president’s wrongdoing.”

NEWS: .@RepAdamSchiff tells @margbrennan that the House Intelligence committee is “considering” subpoenaing John Bolton, who has previously said he would testify if subpoenaed in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/pUkXGLqdoh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

Schiff said the U.S. will see a “fair trial” for the president and the American people. He added that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets How the House destroyed its own case for the Trump impeachment Congressional leaders have been shadow boxing on impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) is successful in stopping other witnesses from testifying, the trial would be a “sham” and a “cover-up.”

“And I think one of the things that holding on to the articles has succeeded doing is fleshing out McConnell and the president’s desire to make this a cover-up,” he said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Democrats conflicted over how to limit Trump’s war powers Trump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets MORE (D-Calif.) told ABC’s “This Week” that it was a possibility the House would subpoena Bolton or submit new articles of impeachment but added, “Let’s just see what the Senate does.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiff’s and Pelosi’s comments come after Bolton expressed a willingness to testify in front of the Senate if subpoenaed. McConnell has argued against agreeing to have witnesses and additional documentation in the Senate trial before hearing opening statements.

The House impeached the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month, moving the matter to a Senate trial. But Pelosi has not sent the articles to the upper chamber yet.

The Speaker said she would withhold the articles until she learns the Senate’s rules for President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE’s trial but has indicated she will pass them along as early as this week.