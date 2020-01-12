﻿

Overall, the United States remained the top country for incoming tourism in 2019, with a 7 percent rise to nearly 890,000 entries, followed by France, Russia, Germany, Britain and Italy. Tourism from China jumped 49 percent to 156,000.

Sharon E. Bershadsky, director of Israel Government Tourist Office in UK, welcomed the rise in numbers, saying the sheer scope of sites on offer drives the visitor arrivals.

“We’re thrilled to end 2019 with a new record for inbound tourists to Israel from the UK, ” Bershadsky said. “Our ‘Two Cities, One Break’ campaign continues to inspire UK travellers to get a taste of the buzzing, metropolitan, seaside delights of Tel Aviv, and explore the innumerable historic sites and archaeological wonders of Jerusalem. In 2020, we look forward to showcasing more of Israel’s natural wonders.”

Yariv Levin, minister of tourism for Israel, was equally upbeat, saying 2019 ended with a new record for incoming tourism to Israel, adding “We continue to consolidate the inbound tourism industry thanks to innovative marketing and promotional campaigns, and we recorded a 10 percent increase in incoming tourism in December 2019, compared with the same month last year.”

Israel saw a record number of 4.9 million entries into the country last year, of which 4.6 million were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Notable increases in overnight stays were identified in Tiberias (18 percent), Tel Aviv (9 percent) and Jerusalem (8 percent).

